DMV: Deaths of motorcyclists without helmets on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say the state is seeing an alarming uptick in the number of motorcycle deaths where the rider wasn’t a wearing a helmet.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said in a press release Tuesday that seven motorcyclists who weren’t wearing helmets died this year. The department said the number is the highest it’s been in a decade.

The state says that helmets are about 29 percent effective in preventing motorcyclist deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries.

Put another way, the state says a rider without a helmet is 40 percent more likely to suffer a fatal head injury.

“Our goal is to always see traffic fatalities decreasing from year to year, so when the trend is upward, we need to redouble our efforts. That means every driver out there needs to look twice for motorcycles, avoid distractions and never drive impaired. And every motorcycle rider needs to wear the proper gear, obey speed limits and ride within their abilities.” — DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative

The state also said that motorcycle-related deaths are slightly higher this year. As of November 15, 87 people have died compared to 83 last year.

DMV offers the Virginia Rider Training Program for both beginning and experienced riders. Courses are taught by certified motorcycle safety instructors, and provide the opportunity to learn new techniques and practice skills in a controlled, safe environment. Classes are offered at community colleges and other locations throughout the state. Visit www.dmvNOW.com for more information.