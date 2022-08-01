RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is introducing a new video series using humor to promote safe driving.

The “Safe Driving is Something We Can All Live With” series serves to compare driving unsafely to other absurd behaviors such as jumping out of an airplane without buckling your parachute and texting in the ring during an MMA fight.

The series debuted on Monday, Aug. 1, on social media, streaming services, cable television and video-equipped gas station pumps across Virginia. The series was produced by NDP and Tilt Creative+Production in Richmond.

The videos cover all kinds of driving safety topics, from speeding and drunk driving to distractions and seat belt safety.

“We wanted these videos to be funny to get people’s attention, but the underlying message is very serious,” Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, said. “Crash deaths continue to rise on our roadways. Each of us can help change that by being a safe driver every time we get behind the wheel.”

So far this year, 518 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways.