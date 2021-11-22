DMV locations to close for Thanksgiving holiday, online services still usable

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting on Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed across the state. Instead people who need DMV services can access many of them online.

The DMV website will have over 50 services still available. People can also continue mailing things into the DMV over the holiday.

Following the holiday people can continue making appointments for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Anyone who wants to just do a walk-in service can do so on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday. Be sure to double check each individual office’s hours before going.