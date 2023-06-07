VIRGINIA (WFXR) — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds drivers that they will need a “REAL ID” to board domestic flights and enter military bases starting May 7, 2025.

The REAL ID they are referring to will have a star in the top right corner indicated in the image to the right.

Virginians are encouraged to apply for a REAL ID as soon as possible to avoid traffic at the DMV as 2025 nears.

Learn how to apply for a REAL ID online by clicking here.

“Many Virginians rely on their state-issued credentials for air travel,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you still need to upgrade to a REAL ID, prepare for your visit now by applying online and gathering the necessary documents. When you arrive at DMV, we will do everything we can to deliver a personalized, positive experience that exceeds your expectations.”

Since the REAL ID is optional, Virginians can continue using their state-issued ID’s as normal. But if Virginians want to fly domestically after May 7, 2025, there will be restrictions without proper identification.

The DMV has issued more than 3 million REAL ID’s since they announced the initiative. Don’t procrastinate, be a part of the next million!