DMV reopens 5 more service centers, including 1 in Henrico

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that an additional five customer service centers will reopen throughout the commonwealth for appointment-only visits.
The additional five locations will reopen Monday, Aug. 17:
- Bedford (1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 950, Bedford, VA 24523)
- Kilmarnock (110 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482)
- Lorton (7714 Gunston Plaza, Lorton, VA 22079)
- Pulaski (1901 Bobwhite Boulevard, Pulaski, VA 24301)
- West Henrico (9237 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, VA 23229)
DMV adds that center services will continue to reopen in phases across the commonwealth as a safety precaution in response to COVID-19.
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
