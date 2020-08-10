DMV reopens 5 more service centers, including 1 in Henrico

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that an additional five customer service centers will reopen throughout the commonwealth for appointment-only visits.

The additional five locations will reopen Monday, Aug. 17:

Bedford (1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 950, Bedford, VA 24523)

Kilmarnock (110 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482)

Lorton (7714 Gunston Plaza, Lorton, VA 22079)

Pulaski (1901 Bobwhite Boulevard, Pulaski, VA 24301)

West Henrico (9237 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, VA 23229)

DMV adds that center services will continue to reopen in phases across the commonwealth as a safety precaution in response to COVID-19.

For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

