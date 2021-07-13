DMV to expand road testing to almost 40 additional locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is more than doubling the number of locations where people can take their road skills tests.

Starting July 19, 38 more DMV locations will start offering road skills testing appointments. This brings the total number of locations offering the test to 72.

In the next three months, the DMV says about 39,000 appointments will open up due to the expanded testing opportunities.

According to a DMV release, the additional locations are able to start offering testing now that relaxed social distancing requirements allow people to drive the car with an examiner in the passenger’s seat again. Some locations take drivers on the road while others have a closed course.

In order to take a road skills test, people must make an appointment. The testing is open to anyone 18 or older.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding appointment opportunities by adding road skills testing locations,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is conducting more transactions now than before the pandemic and much of that work is being done outside of our offices. But, some services simply must be conducted in person. With the easing of social distancing requirements, we can resume road skills testing at all of our offices equipped to offer it and create tens of thousands of new appointment opportunities for Virginians who need this vital service.”

DMV locations offering traditional road skills testing:

Alexandria

Altavista

Arlington

Bedford

Chesapeake

Courtland

East Henrico

Emporia

Fairfax/Westfields

Fort Lee

Front Royal

Gate City

Gloucester

Hopewell

Jonesville

Lebanon

Leesburg

Lexington

Lorton

Martinsville

Norfolk/Military Circle

North Henrico

Norton

Onancock

Portsmouth

Prince William/Manassas

Pulaski

Rocky Mount

Staunton

Sterling Boulevard

Tappahannock

Virginia Beach/Hilltop

Vansant

Warrenton

Williamsburg

Winchester

Woodstock

Wytheville

