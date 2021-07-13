DMV to expand road testing to almost 40 additional locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is more than doubling the number of locations where people can take their road skills tests.
Starting July 19, 38 more DMV locations will start offering road skills testing appointments. This brings the total number of locations offering the test to 72.
In the next three months, the DMV says about 39,000 appointments will open up due to the expanded testing opportunities.
According to a DMV release, the additional locations are able to start offering testing now that relaxed social distancing requirements allow people to drive the car with an examiner in the passenger’s seat again. Some locations take drivers on the road while others have a closed course.
In order to take a road skills test, people must make an appointment. The testing is open to anyone 18 or older.
“We are thrilled to continue expanding appointment opportunities by adding road skills testing locations,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is conducting more transactions now than before the pandemic and much of that work is being done outside of our offices. But, some services simply must be conducted in person. With the easing of social distancing requirements, we can resume road skills testing at all of our offices equipped to offer it and create tens of thousands of new appointment opportunities for Virginians who need this vital service.”
DMV locations offering traditional road skills testing:
- Alexandria
- Altavista
- Arlington
- Bedford
- Chesapeake
- Courtland
- East Henrico
- Emporia
- Fairfax/Westfields
- Fort Lee
- Front Royal
- Gate City
- Gloucester
- Hopewell
- Jonesville
- Lebanon
- Leesburg
- Lexington
- Lorton
- Martinsville
- Norfolk/Military Circle
- North Henrico
- Norton
- Onancock
- Portsmouth
- Prince William/Manassas
- Pulaski
- Rocky Mount
- Staunton
- Sterling Boulevard
- Tappahannock
- Virginia Beach/Hilltop
- Vansant
- Warrenton
- Williamsburg
- Winchester
- Woodstock
- Wytheville
DMV locations offering closed course road skills testing:
- Abingdon
- Charlottesville
- Chester
- Chesterfield
- Christiansburg
- Clintwood
- Covington
- Culpeper
- Danville
- Farmville
- Franconia
- Fredericksburg
- Galax
- Hampton
- Harrisonburg
- Kilmarnock
- Lynchburg
- Marion
- Newport News
- Norfolk/Widgeon Road
- Petersburg
- Richmond Central
- Roanoke
- South Boston
- South Hill
- Stafford
- Sterling Free Court
- Suffolk
- Tazewell
- Tysons Corner
- Virginia Beach/Buckner
- Waynesboro
- West Henrico
- Woodbridge