DMV to offer more appointments starting in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced it would open more windows at customer service centers in June as a result of Gov. Ralph Northam easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The DMV said this will create 184,000 more appointment opportunities across the state. They added people can begin to schedule these new appointments starting next week.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high quality service the

appointment system affords,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “The Governor’s

announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments

sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

The department said additional windows will open in stages on June 1, 15, and in July. The DMV added it will continue to hire and train new employees in order to add more than 530,000 new appointments over the next three months.

Customer service centers are still operating on a by appointment able basis for specific services.

You can make an appointment, and learn about other DMV services online here.