RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that it will provide federal grants to fund safe driving campaigns run by nonprofits, colleges and universities, law enforcement agencies and state and local government agencies.

The programs are intended to decrease impaired driving and speeding and increase seat belt use, as well as to promote the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists and drivers in communities, according to the DMV.

Interested applicants are required to complete a grant application training workshop. Workshops begin in January 2024 and applications must be submitted between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28, 2024.

The DMV provided the following examples of grant-funded projects:

Pedestrian and bicycle safety: The National Organization of Youth Safety’s Vision Zero for Youth initiative is intended to end pedestrian and bicycle crashes, injuries and fatalities through safety improvements for children and youth. The DMV said grant funding has helped spread awareness by working with community and city leaders to improve safety for youth in areas like school zones, making progress toward the goal of zero crashes.

Motorcycle safety: The Richmond Ambulance Authority‘s (RAA) mission is “to deliver patient-centered care,” according to the organization’s website. Grant funds reportedly helped the RAA to launch the ‘Rider Alert’ motorcycle safety program, which provides free identification cards to help first responders provide accurate medical assistance to motorcyclists involved in serious crashes.

Drunk driving prevention: DRIVE SMART Virginia is an organization with the aim of raising awareness of traffic safety issues to reduce injuries on Virginia roads. The DMV said DRIVE SMART used grant funding to create outreach targeted at drunk driving prevention and promote planning for a sober ride home with video advertisements.

The DMV requires that organizations measure the initial effectiveness of the program. Funding is determined by the potential impact of the program, according to the DMV.

Examples of program evaluation measures, as well as more information on funding areas, can be found on the DMV’s website.

For more information about training courses, guidelines and access to applications, interested applicants can contact the DMV program manger in their area.