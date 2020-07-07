DMV to reopen 3 additional service centers

(WRIC) — Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday that three additional service centers reopen next week.

Beginning Monday, July 13, service centers in Tappahannock, Covington and Vansant will reopen for specific services by appointment only. DMV announced that service centers would open in phases as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:

Covington (121 Mall Road, Covington, VA 24426)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tappahannock (750 Richmond Beach Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Vansant (1657 Lover’s Gap Road, Vansant, VA 24656)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The news comes after DMV announced their plans to offer three months of appointment availability for each reopened location, beginning June 26.

As a reminder, DMV announced a 90-day extension for license and registration renewals that may have expired during the ongoing pandemic.

Under the extension, Virginians’ with expiring driver’s licenses, identification cards and registrations set to expire on or before July 31, 2020, will be given extra time to renew the state credentials. The extension should not exceed Oct. 31, 2020.

