DMV to reopen 3 more service centers – including 1 in Henrico – July 20

(WRIC) — Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday that three additional service centers, including one in Eastern Henrico, will reopen next week.

Beginning Monday, July 20, service centers in Jonesville and Wytheville, join Henrico in opening for specific services by appointment only. DMV announced that service centers would open in phases as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DMV says appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:

East Henrico (5517 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Jonesville (195 Hill Street, Jonesville, VA 24263) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wytheville (800 East Main Street, Suite 100, Wytheville, VA 24382) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon



Residents are reminded that three months of appointment slots are available. Additionally, road skills testing appointment opportunities are available to those eligible.

Click here for a list of appointment services the DMV is currently making available.

Service centers in Tappahannock, Covington and Vansant reopened Monday for specific services by appointment only. In all, 41 offices have reopened across the commonwealth.

