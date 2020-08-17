DMV to reopen 4 more service centers, including 1 in Hopewell

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that an additional four customer service centers would reopen throughout the commonwealth for appointment-only visits.
The additional four locations set to reopen Monday, Aug. 24 include:
- Courtland
- 27426 Southampton Parkway, Courtland, Va. 23887 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Hopewell
- 4401 Crossings Boulevard, Prince George, Va. 23875 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m – noon
- Marion
- 1595 North Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Staunton
- 17 First Street, Staunton, Va. 24401 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Virginia DMV adds that three additional skills testing sites will open in Farmville, Galax and Sterling on Monday, Aug. 24.
As a reminder, five customer service centers, including one in West Henrico, opened Monday, Aug. 17. Additionally, the Stafford DMV Select is now operating by appointment only.
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
