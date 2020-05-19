DMV to reopen 5 offices — including 1 in Emporia — after Memorial Day

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles plan to have five additional offices open by next week, a step that comes after nine other locations began operations on Monday.

The five customer service centers — which are listed below — will reopen after Memorial Day for specific services. Like the other centers that have opened, these centers will open with an appointment-only service format.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.:

Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501)

Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602)

Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703)

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.:

Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847)

Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651)

“Our staff has been working tirelessly to get these next offices ready to safely open because we

know Virginians are looking forward to once again obtaining DMV service in their communities,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a statement.

According to the DMV, more than 61,000 appointments have been scheduled since the department launched its new appointment system on May 13. Customers looking to book an appointment for any of the 14 offices that have reopened, can use the DMV’s service.

“We are so grateful for our customers’ patience as we reopen over time and in a way that incorporates the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health for everyone’s well-being,” Holcomb’s statement continued.

For a full list of services click here.

