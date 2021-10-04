DMV will have walk-in service every other day starting Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Services announced it will now have walk-in appointments available every other day at all of its customer service centers.

They said appointment-only services will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-in services will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”

Walk-ins will be on a first come first serve basis. Lobby chairs will be spaced to allow for social distancing and customers are encouraged to wear face masks inside. Customers who have an appointment but would now prefer to do a walk-in service are advised to cancel their appointments.

The DMV temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened offices in May 2020 on an appointment-only basis.