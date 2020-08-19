Do you have a specialty for scaring? Hunt Club Farms looking for actors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — If you have a talent for terror or a specialty for spooking then you may have a place at Hunt Club Farm’s Halloween festival.

The company is looking for actors and event staff to help with their Halloween events. They are holding auditions on Aug. 20, 23 and 27 at 7:00 p.m. The auditions will be held at the Barn at Hunt Club Farm, interested participants can call (757)-427-9520 or email info@huntclubfarm.com.

They ask that everyone bring a pen, a completed application and wear a face mask, it doesn’t have to be a scary one.