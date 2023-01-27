RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are, or know someone who is, a young artist in Virginia, an opportunity with the Shenandoah National Park awaits.

What is it?

The “Youth Wildflower Art Contest” is held annually with subjects consisting solely of wildflowers that are native to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Shenandoah National Park.

What can I make?

Artists are able to choose from a variety of media to create their masterpieces, including acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, pencil, fabric and more, but, there is one caveat. The artwork must be one-dimensional, and be able to lay flat. Artwork should not be matted, mounted, or framed. For this contest, photographs, computer-generated, or computer-enhanced artwork will not be accepted.

Don’t know which flower to pick? The National Park has put together an extensive list of all eligible wildflowers here.

Crochet Bloodroot made by Madeline Talbert, 2022 (Photo: Shenandoah National Park)

Jack-in-the-pulpit done in colored pencil by Rex Freas, 2022 (Photo: Shenandoah National Park)

Who can enter?

Students of all ages from grades K-12, including homeschooled children, are able to enter. The contest is capped at one entry per student.

Is there anything else I should know?

Artwork will be judged by original design and artistic composition. Judges will choose the top entries from each grade level, and one of the top entries will be selected as the “Best in Show.”

Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 13 through April 7. Participants can upload a scan of their art online here.

Winners will be invited to a congratulatory ceremony at Big Meadows during the 2023 Wildflower Weekend on May 6. A list of past winners can be found here.