RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is now accepting submissions for its Annual Photography Showcase.

The annual event is offered each year as a way to “recognize the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR),” the DWR wrote online.

Three categories of wildlife photos will be accepted, including Virginia Fauna, Textures & Patterns and Trail-Cam Images.

Virginia Fauna – Native mammals and birds (game and nongame), insects, reptiles and amphibians, underwater images of fish and aquatic life.

– Native mammals and birds (game and nongame), insects, reptiles and amphibians, underwater images of fish and aquatic life. Textures & Patterns – Abstract designs, textures, and patterns found in nature. The DWR asks for submissions to make the organization guess what the image is.

– Abstract designs, textures, and patterns found in nature. The DWR asks for submissions to make the organization guess what the image is. Trail-Cam Images – Images captured on trail cameras that reveal something interesting or funny about the subject

Photo of bumblebee with pink echinacea in Virginia (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Images will be chosen from those submitted online, with select images appearing in the July/August 2023 Virginia Wildlife Magazine. Other entries may appear on the DWR website, blog, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter sites, so promotional usage rights must be made available to the DWR.

How to enter

The showcase is open to any photographer, amateur or professional

Each photographer can enter a maximum of three photos per category. Only digital submissions will be accepted

All entries must be identified by the photographer’s name, city/state of residence, and daytime phone number in order to be published. Image location is helpful but not required. Please note that the submission form must also include the brand and model of the camera, brand, model, and length of the lens used (not mm length shot) and aperture range of lens, ISO, shutter speed, and f/stop

All photos must be taken of plants and animals native to Virginia, within the past five years. It is preferred photos of wild animals be taken in their natural habitat, no images of restrained animals will be accepted

Images submitted must have been shot at the highest resolution and size possible to meet publication requirements (native resolution of 240/300ppi and at minimum 8″ x 10″) but no larger than 64MB per image. Do not overly sharpen, saturate, crop too tightly, or color correct

If you have trouble uploading your files, try another browser or update the one you have and restart your computer. Google Chrome works best, but Internet Explorer can pose challenges, the DWR said

Submissions must be uploaded by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Photos can be submitted online with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources here.