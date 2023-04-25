RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If these faces look familiar, you may have what it takes to help identify these men found dead in separate locations across Central Virginia as far back as 1988.

The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) created facial renderings of eight men whose remains were found across Central Virginia from 1988 to 2020. The images were created using CT scans of the skulls and examinations of the remains by the FBI Forensic Anthropology and Forensic Imaging Units.

“Many of these cases have remained unidentified for decades,” said Lara Newell, the long-term unidentified coordinator for OCME. “The goal is to get the information and the likenesses out into the public in the hopes that they will be recognized, and eventually identified.”

The images have been entered into the case files of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems, a computer search engine created to match missing and unidentified people. The men can be found on the site by searching their NamUs ID numbers.

The unidentified men

1. NamUs ID: 72826

The skeletal remains of a White male, approximately 39-64 years old, were found in an overgrown area near a pathway in the City of Richmond on July 2, 2020.

Cause and manner of death undetermined.

The man is approximately 5’2” to 5’7” in height and had healed fractures to the nose, ribs and shoulder (clavicle). Fractures to the nose would have caused deviation to the left.

2. NamUs ID: 14889

The skeletal remains of a Black man, approximately 33-49 years old, were found in the rear yard of a residential area within the floodplain of the James River in the City of Richmond on March 7, 2016.

Cause and manner of death undetermined.

The man is approximately 5’9” to 6’3” in height and had healed fracture of the right knee, may have walked with a limp/locked knee. May have been partially deaf in the left ear due to trauma (healing).

3. NamUs ID: 12242

The skeletal remains of a Hispanic man, approximately 25-35 years old, were found in a wooded area in Highland Springs in Henrico County on January 28, 2014.

The cause of death is homicidal violence of undetermined etiology, and the manner is homicide.

The individual is approximately 4’8” to 5’3” in height and has had numerous dental restorations.

4. NamUs ID: 6148

The skeletal remains of a Black man, approximately 50-70 years old, were found in an industrial area by construction crews in the City of Richmond on September 26, 2000. ‘

Cause and manner of death undetermined.

The individual is approximately 5’2” to 5’9” in height and healed rib and lower left leg fractures. He had black hair with some gray and wore a size 12 shoe.

5. NamUS ID: 903

The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 34-68 years old, were found in a residential area in the City of Richmond on October 23, 1995.

Cause and manner of death undetermined.

The individual is approximately 5’9” in height and had a jaw fracture.

6. NamUs ID: 6513

The skeletal remains of a White male, approximately 45-65 years old, were found in a wooded area in Brunswick County by a hunter on January 1, 1990.

The cause and manner of death are undetermined.

The individual had healed facial and abdominal trauma, possibly from a car accident or another traumatic event, 15 years prior to death.

7 and 8. NamUs ID: 6507 (older) and 6301 (younger)

The skeletal remains of two white Hispanic males were found in a wooded area in Ruther Glen in Caroline County by hunters on November 10, 1988.

The older male is approximately 35-45 years old and between 5’5” and 5’9” in height.

The younger male is approximately 17-25 years old and is approximately 5’6” in height.

DNA indicates a possible parent-child relationship.

The cause of death was blunt force injury to the head and the manner is listed as homicide.

Anyone with any information about the possible identity of any of these cases is asked to call the Central District – OCME at 804-786-3174 or email at OCME_CENT@vdh.virginia.gov.