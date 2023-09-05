NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of the boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School has tested positive for drugs in violation of her bond, according to a Sept. 1 motion filed in federal court, and prosecutors have asked for that bond to be revoked.

Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in a first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary in January, tested positive for marijuana on July 19. That test, according to the motion to revoke her bond, is pending confirmation.

Just over a month later, she also tested positive for cocaine and marijuana on Aug. 25, a court document states. In the latter random drug test, Taylor signed an admission form admitting to marijuana use three days earlier. This test is also pending confirmation.

“Importantly, (Taylor) just didn’t violate one condition,” the motion states, “but multiple conditions on multiple occasions.”

Taylor’s lead attorney on the federal case, Gene Rossi, said he had no comment.

Taylor pleaded guilty on June 12 to a pair of charges in connection to the gun — unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. She’s scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18.

Prosecutors have asked for a hearing to determine if her bond should be revoked and whether she should be detained pending her October sentencing.

As part of her bond, she was ordered to be released on conditions of supervision following her guilty plea. Those conditions included that “she [did] not violate federal, state or local law; unlawfully using and possessing narcotic or controlled substances, failing to attend substance abuse treatment as directed and failing to submit to drug testing as directed.”

Taylor had completed a substance abuse evaluation on July 15 and had been recommended for individual treatment, but she did not attend scheduled treatment sessions on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24. She also failed to report to phase testing on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22.

Prosecutors, in their filing, said Taylor violated multiple conditions of the order that set the conditions for her release.

“These violations are serious in nature,” the court document states. “Had these violations been supervised release violations after a conviction, (U.S. code) would require the Court to revoke the defendant’s supervision and impose a term of imprisonment for possessing a controlled substance and refusing to comply with drug testing.

“These violations are serious and call into question the defendant’s danger to the community, respect for the law and this Court’s Orders, and gives the United States no faith that the defendant will abide by the terms of her court supervision since her conduct is repeated and not merely one mistake.”