Dog found dead in Virginia creek with mouth tied shut

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WSET) — The Danville-Area Humane Society said they are offering a reward for information that will lead to the arrest of someone involved in an animal cruelty investigation.

They said a dark-colored dog and cat were found dead on West Sunrise Drive in Pittsylvania County, more specifically the Tunstall area, recently.

The humane society said the dog was found in a creek with a zip tie around his muzzle and a block of wood in his mouth Thursday, March 5 by Pittsylvania County Animal Control. Officers also got calls about the body of a cat in the creek.

The cat’s body has not been found.

The humane society said this is an investigation being conducted by the Pittsylvania County Animal Control Department.

If you know anything about the incident, call their department at 434-432-7937.

The Danville-Area Humane Society is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. They said the reward comes from the Earl Merricks Stop the Cruelty Fund.

To clarify, they said all rewards come from private donations and must be used for the purposes of offering rewards. No taxpayer money is involved.