Dominion continues to charge for power usage during COVID-19 crisis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although Dominion Energy has suspended disconnections for nonpayment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the company will still charge customers for energy used during that time, officials say.

Dominion will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to help them get their accounts current, but are reminding people of what they can do to keep their energy bills low during the COVID-19 crisis.

Reduce the amount of time air conditioning and heating systems are run by opening windows or using a fan as much as possible

Make sure heating and air conditioning units are serviced properly to keep them running efficiently

Make sure air ducts are properly connected to vents in the home

Limit the amount electronic devices (like gaming systems) are used to save energy

Turn off lights when they are not in use

Limit the amount of hot water used

Cook outside on the grill often — limiting oven use will keep homes cooler and grilling doesn’t use electricity

