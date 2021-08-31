Dominion Energy linemen head to help with Hurricane Ida aftermath

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ida left more than one million customers without power across the Gulf Coast.

Now, help is on the way from the commonwealth.

According to the Associated Press, all of Orleans Parish was without power as of Sunday night due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

The outage left New Orleans in the dark and many without air conditioning in one of the hottest summer months.

The power company Entergy says as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, they’d restored power to 85,000 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi following one full day of assessing damage brought by Hurricane Ida.

But there’s still a lot of work to be done. That’s where Dominion Energy — which serves parts of Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina — comes in.

Dominion Energy Spokesperson Enrique Diaz says they sent over 200 crews to go help. Most of them are making their way today to help what was more than a million customers without power.

“The hurricane made landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina. Luckily the effects haven’t been as devastating. But we’ve released some of our contractors from Virginia and South Carolina to assist with the damage and power restoration we’ve seen,” Diaz said.

“They’ve been able to prepare and change some things since Hurricane Katrina, but I think that’s one of the aspects of Mother Nature is we can only prepare so much,” stated Diaz.

Significant flooding was reported late Sunday night, according to the AP which sourced meteorologists in New Orleans.

Diaz says safety is key for their linemen in environments like this.

“Typically, there are certain parts of the crew designated specifically to go and perform recognizance, as it were, and go and check out these areas and make sure it’s safe for everybody else to move in, so we tend to break it up into teams. They’re definitely the unsung heroes of this,” said Diaz.

Diaz says they’re going to be down there as long as it takes.

Also, as the storm remnants come through Virginia, he’s encouraging everyone to be prepared ahead of time.