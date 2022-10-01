RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy wind and rain hit Virginia on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages across the state. As of Saturday morning, Dominion energy has restored power to thousands of customers, and crews are still working on active outages.

As of Saturday, Oct. 1, Dominion Energy has restored power to nearly 80% of the 179,000 customers who lost power on Friday, Sept. 30 as a result of rain and wind caused by Tropical Storm Ian.

Power is currently being restored to customers across Eastern, Central and Southside Virginia. Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chuckatuck and Hampton are the areas that have experienced the most power outages during the extreme weather, according to Dominion Energy.

In Southside Virginia, Pittsylvania, Halifax, Charlotte and Campbell Counties had the most outages.

Dominion Energy stated that many of these outages were caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall, which led to fallen trees and broken limbs that led to outages and interference with power lines. Dominion Energy is encouraging people to stay away from downed poles and power lines, since these lines can be dangerous. If you see a line or pole that is down, stay at least 30 feet away and call 866-DOM-HELP.

Dominion crews are currently assessing damage, making repairs and determining restoration times for customers who are still without power.

Estimated restoration times and current updates on outages are being updated at DominionEnergy.com and on the Dominion Energy app. Customers can also call 866-DOM-HELP to report outages or ask about restoration times.