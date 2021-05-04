Dominion Energy to build multiple solar energy facilities in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine new solar facilities are coming to Virginia.

The Virginia SCC has approved the largest group of new solar projects for Dominion Energy customers.

This will generate nearly 500 megawatts of energy, or enough to power 125,000 homes at peak output. It further supports the company’s transition to a clean energy economy and net zero emissions.

This fall, Dominion Energy will submit its annual filing to the SCC requesting approval to build or purchase another large group of solar, wind and energy storage projects.