Dominion Energy to continue disconnections in November for late bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is sending a notice to its customers that disconnections will resume next month. People who fall behind more than 60 days could lose service as early as November 18.

“We’ve been extending our payment deadlines since March of 2020,” Dominion Energy’s Regional Policy Director, Bonita Billingsley Harris told WVEC. “Some people may have let their bills pile up and they may be worried.”

When the pandemic started, the state ordered utility companies to hold off on cutting service. However, those extensions have expired, meaning thousands could be at risk of losing service.

Harris said there are options, though, for those struggling financially. You can work with Dominion Energy to create a payment plan.

“You can call us and make a payment plan, which are up to 24 months,” said Harris. “We also have an energy assistance program for customers who are in trouble financially. Customers can also call 2-1-1 to find out options for them if they simply cannot afford to pay.”

There’s also another Virginia law that could extend your late payment deadline to March of next year. Here are the qualifications: