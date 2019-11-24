Dominion gives tips on how to avoid falling victim to scams

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Don’t fall victim to a scam this holiday season.

Dominion Energy has released information on how to spot a utility scam as part of Utility Scam Awareness Week.

“The holidays can be stressful, and scammers often target customers during this busy time of year,” said Corynne Arnett, vice president of Customer Service for Dominion Energy. “Dominion Energy will never make threatening phone calls, demand you pay over the phone or ask you to pay with prepaid cards.”

Signs of scams include aggressive threats and insistence on immediate payment, Dominion said.

Robocalls may be easy to identify as scams, but some scammers make personal phone calls.

While some scammers may threaten to turn off utilities if payment isn’t made, Dominion does not employ such tactics, the company said.

Scammers may even spoof a Dominion phone number so the caller ID shows the call is coming from Dominion.

“When in doubt, hang up and call the number located on your energy bill,” the release said.

Phone scams are frequently in the news, but Dominion warns customers to also be vigilant when it comes to in-person scams. Utility workers do not ask people to pay their energy bills in-person, and residents should always ask a worker for proper identification before allowing them into a house or apartment.

Anyone who believes they have received a scam phone call should hang up and call 1-866-DOM-HELP to verify their account balance and due date. Suspicious called, texts and emails should also be reported to Dominion and the local authorities.