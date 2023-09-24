RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After impacts brought in from Tropical Storm Ophelia — which downgraded to a Post-Tropical Storm in the late hours on Saturday — power was restored to more than 167,000 Dominion Energy customers in Eastern, Central and Northwest Virginia and North Carolina.

According to a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, as of about 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, about 3,100 customers remain without power in the service area.

The energy provider said it expects all remaining outages to be restored in the afternoon on Sunday.

This comes after an estimated outage of about 2,000 customers at one point in Central Virginia during the day on Saturday.

Anyone looking to find the estimated restoration time for power in their area can do so on Dominion Energy’s website.