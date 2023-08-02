Dominion Energy is using sheep to eat the grass under solar panels to prevent overgrowth. (Courtesy of Dominion Energy)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you have sheep to thank for your electricity. Dominion is using them to maintain grass growing under solar panels.

About 1,000 sheep are placed at solar farms across Virginia to graze grass. The closest one to Richmond is in Louisa County.

Solar grazing is the process of using sheep to eat the grass under solar panels to prevent overgrowth. Dominion said sheep are the best choice because they are small enough to fit under the solar panels, they are not picky eaters and they don’t try to eat the electrical wiring, unlike goats.

Dominion Energy is using sheep to eat the grass under solar panels to prevent overgrowth. (Courtesy of Dominion Energy)

There are six solar farms statewide. Farmer couple Marcus and Jess Gray are responsible for tending to and rotating the sheep at every farm every few days.

Dominion says the sheep graze about 40 acres every two to three days.

Sheep aren’t the only animals involved in the operation. Sheep dogs herd the sheep and guard dogs protect the sheep from outside predators, like bobcats.

In addition to the dogs, electrical wiring is used by Dominion to keep the sheep in and keep danger out.

New sheep are also expected to join the ranks. As the sheep have started reproducing, lambs are expected to start running around soon.