RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are there acorns in your yard? The Department of Forestry (DOF) is collecting acorns and nuts to be planted in its nursery in Augusta.

The nursery plants the acorns and nuts, which grow into seedlings, which are then sold to landowners in Virginia, often used to reforest lands.

According to State Forester Rob Farrell, eight tons of acorns and nuts were donated last year, which is enough to produce a potential 1.5 million seedlings.

The department asks residents to drop off acorns at any DOF office location by Monday, Oct. 16, which can be found on the department’s website.

The department requested donations of the following species, with bold species of particular interest:

Black Oak

Chestnut Oak

White Oak

Black Walnut

Chinese Chestnut

Northern Red Oak

Pin Oak

Shumard Oak

Southern Red Oak

Swamp Chestnut Oak

Swamp White Oak

Water Oak

Willow Oak

For help identifying acorns and nuts in your yard, take a look at the department’s acorn and nut identification guide.

The department asks donors to keep the following tips in mind while collecting:

Safety first. Stay away from roadways.

Look for whole, uncracked acorns that are dark brown or green. Collected acorns do not need caps.

Do not collect on private property without permission.

Place in a paper bag. Please do not use plastic bags.

Use a separate bag for each species.

Label the b ag with the collection date and species if known. If you’re not sure, include a few leaves from the tree to help the DOF with identification. Place in a cool area until you’re ready to drop them off, although the sooner the better.

Collection from yards, sidewalks, driveways, etc., is recommended, to ensure collection of a single species. (Forest collection makes it difficult to determine the tree of origin and often leads to mixing of acorn types.)

Avoid sticks, leaves, gravel and debris.

For more information about acorn collection, visit the DOF website or contact the Augusta Nursery at 540-363-7000.