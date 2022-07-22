TAPPAHANNOCK, Va (WRIC) — One week after a massive fire destroyed a furniture store and multiple other buildings in downtown Tappahannock,

Donation are being collected on Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for people left homeless after the fire. The collection site is the storefront of River Country News, located at 320 Prince Street.

The needed items include men’s and women’s clothing and household items such as cleaning supplies and new over-the-counter medications. No food is requested at this time due to limited storage space.

There is also a GoFundMe campaign where people can give cash donations to help those affected by the destructive blaze. More information on the fundraiser can also be found on the Tappahannock Main Street Facebook page.