Donations pouring in for state trooper injured in house fire in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Donations are pouring in for a state trooper who sustained second- and third-degree burns earlier this week when his house burned down.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $9,000 in just one day for trooper Bryan Edwards and his wife Brittany.

Volunteer fire departments from Ivor, Sedley, Wakfield and Courtland responded to the rural home on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. Crews were on scene for about three hours.

The fundraiser page shows pictures of their destroyed Ivor home and tells how Brittany made it out safely — while Bryan sustained second- and third-degree burns over his face, head, back, arms and legs.

State police confirm his injuries are not life-threatening. He’s at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center recovering tonight.

The couple lost everything, according to the GoFundMe, including three cats.

The donation page was set up to help them recover financially.

It also says that a local business will soon step in to take physical donantions for the couple.

WAVY News is working to find out more about the donations and will let you know when we do.