SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As has become a regular summer practice in recent years, the Virginia Department of Health is warning people not to swim in an upper section of Lake Anna due to a harmful algae bloom.

While algae is a normal part of fresh and saltwater ecosystems, an above-average amount of algae cells gathered together is called a bloom, and has the potential to be harmful to humans and animals. Algae is prone to reproducing more rapidly in the warm spring and hot summer months.

The section of the lake currently under the swimming advisory is the North Anna Branch in Spotsylvania County — stretching from the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the North Anna Branch until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels. You can stay up to date with the status of algae blooms in the water around you online here.

The VDH said the harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Cyanobacteria blooms are more often green or blue-green in color, but can sometimes be red or brown.

Boating can continue in the impacted area, but activities involving getting in the water are not advised.

To prevent illness, people should:

Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted. When in doubt, stay out.

Not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.

Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.

Seek medical/veterinarian care if you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom.

Properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs; cook fish to the proper temperature to ensure fish fillets are safe to eat.

Contact the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154 if you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom.

Visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com to learn more about harmful algae blooms or to report an algae bloom or fish kill.

The Virginia Department of Health plans to reevaluate the water at Lake Anna on Aug. 21, weather depending.