Don’t start back to school shopping just yet: Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may want to hold off on back-to-school shopping for a week or two — Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is coming up in August.

From Aug. 6 to 8, school supplies, emergency preparedness items, as well as Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products will be tax-free.

Here are some of the eligible items you can buy without taxes Friday through Sunday:

School supplies that is $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear which is $100 or less per item

Portable generators that are $1,000 or less

Chainsaws and chainsaw accessories under a certain amount

Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use that are $2,500 or less

You can find more details about qualifying products online here.