RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you recently threw away a lottery ticket, you may want to check your trash for it.

An unclaimed Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing with a jackpot worth $258,000. Lottery officials have been waiting for the lucky winner to redeem their prize ever since.

If you missed the drawing, the winning numbers were 10-21-27-29-38.

According to state law, all winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. (close of business) on Monday, September 12.

The ticket was bought at Giant Food at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford County.

If you have the winning ticket, you’re advised to contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or bring the ticket to a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.