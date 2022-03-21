RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dredging operation recently began to free a cargo ship, the Ever Forward, from where it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay. It has been stuck for over a week.

The ship was on its way from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia when it grounded on March 13.

According to William Doyle, Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration, the operation is being carried out by two U.S. companies, Don Jon Marine and Cashman Dredging & Marine Construction, under the leadership of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Doyle put out a series of tweets in which he described the operation as “surgical”.

The materials dredged from beneath the ship will be transported to Poplar Island, off the Chesapeake’s Eastern Shore, where they will be used to combat severe erosion.

The grounding, which did not appear to cause any damage to the ship or result in any polluting spillage, did not interrupt traffic to and from the Port of Baltimore.