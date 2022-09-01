RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin is teaming up with authorities in the Commonwealth to remind Virginia drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving this Labor Day weekend.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over – formerly known as ‘Checkpoint Strikeforce’ – has been an annual event for 21 years to help keep Virginia roads safe.

The campaign conducts annual research to signify the importance of the program’s message: “If you’re old enough to drink, act like it and get a safe ride.”

According to the research, the number of alcohol-related crashes increased by 1.9% last year, and the injuries caused by those crashes rose by 6%. In addition, nearly 16,000 people were convicted of driving under the influence in the Commonwealth. During Labor Day weekend in 2021 alone, Virginia State Police reported officers made 59 arrests for impaired driving.



