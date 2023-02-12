MECKLENBURG COUNTY (WRIC) — A driver was flown to a hospital after he reportedly crashed his car on Route 1 in the town of South Hill.

According to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, a male driver was heading north on Route 1 when he went through a stop sign and across four lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees.

The driver, who was found bleeding from his head, was alert but due to the nature of the crash, it was determined that he would need to be airlifted for treatment.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.