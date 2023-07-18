ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has charged a driver after she allegedly hit three pedestrians with a car in Accomack County back in April, which resulted in the death of a mother.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, state troopers were called to Nocks Landing Road for a fatal crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot SUV — now identified as 36-year-old Jessica Geenly Waterfield — was traveling on Nocks Landing Road when she hit three pedestrians from behind.

One of the victims — 26-year-old Erika Cherrelle Baily — died upon impact. Baily’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Duane Lee Turner, and their 6-year-old daughter were seriously injured in the incident. Turner and his daughter were taken to Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, for treatment.

Waterfield and her 3-year-old passenger were not injured in the incident. Police said that speed and alcohol were not considered contributing factors in the incident.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team conducted an investigation and presented findings to the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. On July 14, the case was brought before a multi-jurisdictional grand jury that indicted Waterfield on the following charges:

Reckless driving

Careless driving

Involuntary manslaughter

On July 17, Waterfield turned herself in to Virginia State Police.