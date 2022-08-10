ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old Suffolk man has been charged with reckless driving after state police say he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Isle of Wight County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to Nike Park Road in the Smithfield area of Isle of Wight County just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that the driver of a 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle, 57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis of Smithfield, was heading east on Nike Park Road, when the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX heading west made an unsafe lane change and hit Hillis head-on.

Hillis was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News and was later transferred to VCU Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Justin Andrew Fatherly of Suffolk, was charged with reckless driving at the scene. According to VSP, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.