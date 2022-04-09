VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person is dead and others have minor injuries after a car crashed into a nightclub and caught fire at the Oceanfront Friday night.

The crash occurred just off the intersection of Pacific Ave and 21st Street around 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

Anaya said a state trooper first saw a Toyota sedan pass him on I-264 eastbound going more than 100 mph near the First Colonial Road exit. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but turned off his emergency equipment at the entrance to the Oceanfront resort.

As the driver continued toward stopped traffic at Pacific Avenue, the driver sideswiped several vehicles and then crashed into Peabody’s Night Club. The car then caught fire. State police said the driver was the only person inside the car and they died upon impact.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Virginia Beach resident Andy Lee Curry.

“Three Virginia Beach Police Officers attempted to rescue the driver after impact, and suffered smoke inhalation,” Anaya said. “Two pedestrians were struck by flying debris, one was transported and one refused treatment.”

Both Peabody’s and other businesses inside the building were evacuated following the crash. One witness who didn’t wish to be identified said it’s amazing more people were not hurt.

“If this was a summer night, this corner would have been packed. I can’t imagine,” the witness said.

