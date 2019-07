FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person died after their vehicle crashed into an Amazon Prime tractor trailer along I-95 Wednesday morning.

WJLA reported that the crash happened in Fairfax County.

Virginia State Police are in the process of finding and notifying the victim’s next of kin.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The accident occurred at I-95 at the 163-mile marker and shut down two lanes on the interstate.