Driver dies in crash on Penniman Road in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Route 199 in York County.

Emergency communications was notified around 4:45 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident on Penniman Road and Tranquility Drive. The only occupant of the vehicle died in the crash.

State Police have identified the deceased as 31-year-old Ashley Yount of Carrollton.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with VSP said the investigation shows Yount’s Honda Accord ran off the road and struck a tree. Due to the impact, they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

