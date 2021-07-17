Driver falls asleep at the wheel, slams into tow truck on Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into the back of a tow truck at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) early Saturday morning.

Wilson Christopher Lee was behind the wheel of his 2009 Mercedes traveling eastbound on the HRBT just after 4 a.m. when the accident happened. Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

A Dodge 5500 tow truck was stopped inside a work zone with its lights on, and the driver was out of the vehicle recovering debris. Lee fell asleep at the wheel when his Mercedes slammed into the back of the tow truck. The impact pushed the truck over 391 feet.

Lee suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital. He was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not a contributing factor. Lee has been charged with reckless driving.