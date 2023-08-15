NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a person fell asleep and drove into the water at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The driver was recovered and is alive, police say, and was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

A trooper found the vehicle overturned around 6 a.m. on northbound I-664 on the Suffolk side of the bridge-tunnel. Photos released by the Suffolk Fire Department show firefighters pulling the driver from the water.

Vehicles were allowed through after about a 20-minute closure before police closed off northbound lanes. The road has since reopened.