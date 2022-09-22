FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fauquier County last month has now been identified and charged with reckless driving.

The crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 17 (Marsh Road). According to Virginia State Police, a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both driving north on Route 17 when they collided.

The motorcyclist, now identified as John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Alexei Plavan, 64, of Sterling, Va., was not hurt.

Plavan was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He was taken to the Culpepper Jail but was released on bond.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.