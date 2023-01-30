Virginia State Police is investigating an overnight car crash that killed an unidentified male early Monday morning. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating an overnight car crash that killed an unidentified male early Monday morning.

State police were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the I-64 interchange underpass.

Police say the driver, and sole occupant of the 2003 Nissan Pathfinder, was speeding and ended up losing control of his car. The car then ran off the road and hit a guardrail and overpass support which caused the driver to be ejected from the car.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died upon impact from his injuries received during the crash.

Virginia State Police is currently working to identify the driver and his next of kin.