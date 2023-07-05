CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the northern area of Charles City County.

According to police, the crash took place on Monday, July 3, around 12:30 a.m. on South Lott Cary Road, less than a mile from the intersection of South Courthouse Road.

A police spokesperson said a 1993 Nissan 300ZX was traveling west on Route 602 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

According to police, the driver — Darrin R. Jones, 55, of Providence Forge — died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.