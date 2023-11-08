SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 73-year-old woman is dead after police say she crashed her car on Interstate 95 in Sussex County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-95 South near Green Church Road in Sussex County at around 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that 73-year-old Kathleen V. Bosler of New Jersey was heading south on I-95 in a 2014 Honda Accord when she lost control of the car, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Bosler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died on impact, according to police.