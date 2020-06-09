Driver killed in Culpeper County after vehicle veers off road, strikes tree

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal crash investigation is underway in Culpeper County following a crash in Route 685 (Chestnut Road) near the intersection of Route 777 (Ridgelea Avenue).

Troopers say 43-year-old Ricky J. Robinson was traveling west on Chestnut Road when his Chevrolet Camaro ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with two mailboxes, an embankment and a tree.

Robinson died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains investigation.

