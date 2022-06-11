ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that occurred in Smithfield Saturday morning, June 11.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., Virginia State Police officers were called to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Route 10, east of Route 258 in the town of Smithfield, Isle of Wight County.

According to police, a 2013 Toyota Camry had been traveling westbound on Route 10, when it crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck a 2013 Volkswagen SUV head-on.

Immediately following the collision, both vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound lanes, only for another vehicle traveling eastbound, a 1997 Ford pickup truck, to strike both of them.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the Ford truck, Michael Durane Stephenson of Spring Grove, Virginia, was uninjured.

The driver of the 2013 Volkswagen James Hodge, 23, of Windsor, Virginia, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital by first responders.

The driver of the 2013 Toyota Camry — now identified as 33-year-old Amanda Violet Neely of Smithfield, Virginia — died upon impact. Neely was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.