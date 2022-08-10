JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County that killed one person.

According to police, state troopers were called to the 225.6 mile marker of I-64, near the line between James City County and New Kent County at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a report of a crash.

It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was headed west on the interstate when the car ran off the roadway, drove up an embankment and hit a group of trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.